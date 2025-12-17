1. Introduction

Welcome to Radio.com. These Terms and Conditions ("Terms") constitute a legal agreement between you and Radio.com ("we," "us," or "our") and govern your use of the Radio.com website and mobile applications (collectively, the "Service").

By accessing or using Radio.com, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree to these Terms, do not use the Service.

Radio.com is operated by Radio.com, located at 680 S Cache Street, Suite 100, Jackson, WY 83001, United States.

We may update these Terms from time to time by posting an updated version on the Service.

2. What Radio.com Is

Radio.com is a free music discovery service that helps you find new music and artists.

Radio.com does NOT:

Stream or host music files

Store music content

Provide music playback services

Require payment or subscription fees

Radio.com DOES:

Help you discover new music through recommendations and curation

Connect to third-party streaming platforms (like Spotify, Trebel, Apple Music, etc.) (“Streaming Platforms”)

Provide tools to track your music discoveries

Offer personalized discovery recommendations

When you discover music on Radio.com and listen to it, you will be directed to a third-party Streaming Platform where you have an active account. Your use of those platforms is subject to their own terms of service.

3. Eligibility and Account Requirements

Age Requirements: You must be at least 13 years old (or the minimum age required in your country) to use Radio.com. If you are under 18 (or the age of majority in your jurisdiction), you must have permission from your parent or legal guardian to use the Service.

Account Creation: To use certain features of Radio.com, you may need to create an account. You agree to:

Provide accurate and complete information

Keep your account credentials secure

Not share your account with others

Notify us immediately of any unauthorized use

Be responsible for all activity on your account

Account Use Policy: You may create one personal account for your individual use. You agree not to:

Create multiple accounts to circumvent service limitations or manipulate our recommendation systems

Share your account credentials publicly or with unauthorized third parties

Use automated tools to create accounts or artificially inflate usage metrics

Allow others to use your account in a manner that violates these Terms

4. Service Access and Fees

Radio.com is currently provided at no cost. While the Service is free, we reserve the right to introduce subscription plans, premium features, or other paid services in the future. Any such changes will be communicated to you in advance, and your continued use of free features will not be affected without notice.

We reserve the right to modify, suspend, or discontinue the Service (or any part of it) at any time. We will endeavor to provide reasonable notice for any planned, material discontinuation or suspension, as further described in Section 11, but retain the right to act immediately, if necessary (e.g., for security or legal reasons), and without liability to you.

5. Third-Party Platform Integration

Radio.com is a music discovery service. To listen to discovered music, you will be directed to third-party Streaming Platforms (such as Spotify, Trebel, Apple Music, etc.) where you have an account.

You acknowledge and agree that:

Your use of third-party Streaming Platforms is subject to their own terms and policies

You must maintain active accounts with third-party Streaming Platforms to listen to music

Radio.com does not control the availability, quality, or functionality of third-party Streaming platforms

Radio.com is not responsible for:

Whether specific songs or artists are available on your chosen Streaming Platform



Changes to third-party platform features, pricing, or terms



Availability, technical issues, outages, or performance problems with third-party Streaming Platforms



Any fees charged by third-party Streaming Platforms or your mobile carrier

You can disconnect third-party Streaming Platforms from your Radio.com account at any time through your account settings.

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, RADIO.COM HAS NO LIABILITY FOR ANY ISSUES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THIRD-PARTY PLATFORMS.

6. Geographic Restrictions and Content Availability

Radio.com can currently only be accessed within the United States. The music available for discovery may vary by region due to licensing restrictions on third-party streaming platforms.

You agree that you will:

Access Radio.com only from the United States

Not use VPNs, proxy servers, or other tools for the purpose accessing the Service outside of the United States or accessing restricted content

Comply with all applicable laws in your jurisdiction

Radio.com reserves the right to restrict or terminate access if we determine you are using the Service from a prohibited location or using location-masking technology.

You are responsible for any third-party claims arising from your violation of geographic restrictions.

7. Acceptable Use

You may not use the Service in any way that is fraudulent, illegal, or expressly prohibited by these Terms.

You agree NOT to:

Use automated tools, bots, or scripts to scrape, copy, or collect data from Radio.com

Attempt to circumvent any geographic, technical, or access restrictions

Reverse engineer, decompile, or attempt to derive source code from the Service

Interfere with or disrupt the Service or servers/networks connected to the Service

Impersonate any person or entity, or falsely represent your affiliation

Use the Service for any illegal purpose or in violation of any laws

Attempt to gain unauthorized access to any portion of the Service

Upload, post, or transmit any viruses, malware, or other malicious code

Violate any third-party rights, including copyright, trademark, privacy, or other proprietary rights

Harass, abuse, threaten, or intimidate any other users

Remove, obscure, or alter any copyright, trademark, or proprietary rights notices

Radio.com reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who violates these prohibitions.

8. User Submissions

Radio.com may allow you to submit feedback, suggestions, comments, or ideas about the Service ("Submissions").

By submitting any Submission, you grant Radio.com a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, and display such Submission for any purpose, including improving the Service or marketing.

You represent and warrant that you own or have the necessary rights to submit any Submission and that your Submission does not violate any third-party rights.

Sensitive Information: You agree not to submit sensitive personal information (such as social security numbers, financial data, health information, racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious beliefs, or government identification numbers) through the Service.

9. Intellectual Property Rights

Service Ownership

The Service and all content, features, and functionality (including but not limited to all software, text, displays, images, graphics, logos, and the design, selection, and arrangement thereof) are owned by Radio.com, its licensors, or other content providers and are protected by copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, and other intellectual property laws.

License to Use

Subject to your compliance with these Terms, Radio.com grants you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable, revocable license to access and use the Service for your personal, non-commercial use.

Restrictions

You may not:

Copy, modify, distribute, sell, or lease any part of the Service

Reverse engineer or attempt to extract source code from the Service

Use the Radio.com name, logo, or trademarks without prior written permission

Remove or alter any copyright, trademark, or proprietary notices

Trademarks

Radio.com trademarks, service marks, and logos (the "Trademarks") used and displayed on the Service are Radio.com's registered and unregistered trademarks. Nothing in these Terms grants you any right to use the Trademarks without Radio.com's prior written permission.

10. Privacy and Data Use

Your privacy is important to us. Our collection and use of personal information in connection with the Service is described in our Privacy Policy, which is incorporated into these Terms by reference.

11. Changes to the Service and These Terms

Radio.com may modify, suspend, or discontinue the Service or any non-core features at any time, with or without notice. We will provide reasonable notice of material changes or discontinuation of the entire Service when possible.

The Service may experience interruptions due to maintenance, technical issues, third-party platform changes, or other factors beyond our control.

We may offer experimental "Beta Features" that:

May contain bugs or not work as intended

May be changed or discontinued at any time

Are provided "as is" without warranties

Radio.com has no liability for service modifications, interruptions, or removal of features.

You consent and agree to receive notices of updates to these Terms through our posting of an updated version of the Terms on the Service. You should visit this page or section regularly to review the current version of the Terms. Your continued use of the Service will be deemed as irrevocable acceptance of any revisions.

12. Disclaimers of Warranties

General Disclaimer

THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED.

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, RADIO.COM DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

Implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, and non-infringement

Warranties that the service will be uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free

Warranties regarding the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any content, recommendations, or results obtained through the service

Warranties that defects will be corrected

Music Discovery Disclaimers

In addition to the general disclaimers above, Radio.com specifically does not guarantee:

Content Availability:

That any specific song, album, or artist will be available for discovery

That discovered music will be available on your preferred streaming platform

That content availability will remain consistent over time

Information Accuracy:

The accuracy of song titles, artist names, album artwork, or other metadata

The accuracy of genre classifications or descriptions

Any biographical or release information about artists

Recommendation Quality:

That recommendations will match your personal taste

That you will enjoy recommended music

That recommendations will improve over time

Explicit Content Filtering:

Radio.com may provide explicit content filtering, but these features may not catch all explicit material

You should not rely solely on filtering features to prevent exposure to explicit content

All music information, recommendations, and content are provided "as is" without warranty.

Jurisdictional Limitations

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of implied warranties, so some of the above exclusions may not apply to you.

13. Limitation of Liability

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, RADIO.COM AND ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, AND AFFILIATES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, OR ANY LOSS OF PROFITS, REVENUE, DATA, OR USE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO:

Your use of or inability to use the Service

Any conduct or content of any third party on or through the Service

Any content obtained from the Service

Unauthorized access, use, or alteration of your transmissions or content

Integration with or availability of third-party platforms

IN NO EVENT SHALL RADIO.COM'S TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL CLAIMS RELATED TO THE SERVICE EXCEED THE TOTAL AMOUNT YOU PAID TO RADIO.COM IN THE TWELVE (12) MONTHS PRECEDING THE CLAIM.

Exceptions: Nothing in this Section limits or excludes liability for:

Fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation

Death or personal injury caused by negligence

Any other liability that cannot be limited or excluded by law

These limitations apply even if Radio.com has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitation of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitations may not apply to you.

14. Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Radio.com and its officers, directors, employees, agents, affiliates, and licensors from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, losses, costs, expenses, or fees (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising from:

Your use or misuse of the Service

Your violation of these Terms

Your violation of the intellectual property rights of any third party

Your violation of any rights of another person or entity

Your violation of any applicable laws or regulations

15. Termination

By You: You may stop using the Service and delete your account at any time through your account settings or by contacting us at mobile-apps@radio.com.

By Us: We may suspend or terminate your access to the Service at any time, with or without cause or notice, if we believe you have violated these Terms or for immediate security or legal necessity. For all other reasons, including the planned discontinuation of the Service, our notice obligation is governed by Section 11.

Effect of Termination: Upon termination:

Your right to use the Service immediately ceases

We may delete your account and any associated data

Sections of these Terms that by their nature should survive termination will survive (including ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnification, and limitations of liability)

Because the Service is free, no refunds or compensation will be provided upon termination.

16. Copyright Infringement

Radio.com respects the intellectual property rights of others. If you believe that any content on the Service infringes your copyright, please contact us at:

Radio.com

Attn: Copyright Agent

680 S Cache Street, Suite 100

Jackson, WY 83001

Email: mobile-apps@radio.com

Your notice must include:

A physical or electronic signature of the copyright owner or authorized agent

Identification of the copyrighted work claimed to be infringed

Identification of the infringing material and information sufficient to locate it

Your contact information (address, telephone number, email)

A statement that you have a good faith belief that the use is not authorized

A statement, under penalty of perjury, that the information is accurate and you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner

Radio.com may terminate the accounts of users who repeatedly infringe copyrights.

17. Dispute Resolution and Arbitration

Informal Resolution: If you have a dispute with Radio.com, please contact us at mobile-apps@radio.com and attempt to resolve the dispute informally. We will attempt to resolve the dispute through informal negotiation within sixty (60) days from the date you contact us.

Binding Arbitration: If we cannot resolve a dispute through informal negotiation, any dispute or claim relating to these Terms or the Service will be resolved by binding arbitration rather than in court, except that you may assert claims in small claims court if your claims qualify.

The arbitration will be conducted by the American Arbitration Association (AAA) under its Commercial Arbitration Rules. The arbitration will take place in the United States in the county where you reside or in Wyoming.

To initiate an arbitration proceeding, you must send Us notice requesting arbitration and describing your claim to our registered agent. The notice must set forth your name, address, and contact information, the specific facts giving rise to the dispute, and the relief requested, including damages, if any, and a detailed calculation for them. Your notice also must contain your email address and (if different) the email address associated with your account.

Opt-Out Right: You have the right to opt out of binding arbitration. To opt out, you must send written notice to Radio.com at mobile-apps@radio.com within thirty (30) days of first accepting these Terms. Your notice must include your name, address, and a clear statement that you wish to opt out of the arbitration agreement.

CLASS ACTION WAIVER AND WAIVER OF JURY TRIAL: YOU AND RADIO.COM AGREE THAT EACH MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST THE OTHER ONLY IN YOUR OR ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING. ARBITRATION PROVIDED FOR HEREIN WILL TAKE PLACE ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS; CLASS ARBITRATIONS, PARTICIPATION IN A “MASS ARBITRATION,” AND CLASS ACTIONS ARE NOT PERMITTED. YOU AND RADIO.COM ALSO WAIVE THE RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY.

Exception for Intellectual Property Claims: Either party may seek injunctive or other equitable relief in court to protect intellectual property rights without first engaging in arbitration.

18. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms and any dispute arising out of or related to these Terms or the Service shall be governed by the laws of the State of Wyoming, without regard to conflict of law provisions.

For any disputes not subject to arbitration, you agree to submit to the personal and exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located in Teton County, Wyoming.

19. General Provisions

Entire Agreement: These Terms, together with our Privacy Policy, constitute the entire agreement between you and Radio.com regarding the Service and supersede all prior agreements.

Severability: If any provision of these Terms is found to be invalid or unenforceable, that provision will be limited or eliminated to the minimum extent necessary, and the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect.

No Waiver: Our failure to enforce any right or provision of these Terms will not be deemed a waiver of such right or provision.

Assignment: You may not assign or transfer these Terms or your rights under these Terms without our prior written consent. We may assign these Terms without your consent to any affiliate or in connection with a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Force Majeure: Radio.com will not be liable for any failure or delay in performance due to circumstances beyond our reasonable control.

Notices: We may provide notices to you via email or posting on the Service. You may contact us at mobile-apps@radio.com.

Export Controls: You agree to comply with all applicable export and re-export control laws and regulations.

20. Contact Us

If you have any questions about these Terms, please contact us:

Radio.com

680 S Cache Street, Suite 100

Jackson, WY 83001

Email: mobile-apps@radio.com

Last Updated: December 17, 2025