Effective Date: December 17, 2025
Radio.com ("we," "our," or "us") is committed to protecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, disclose, and protect your personal information when you use the Radio.com website and mobile applications (collectively, the "Service").
By using Radio.com, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with this Privacy Policy, please do not use the Service.
Radio.com is operated by Radio.com, located at 680 S Cache Street, Suite 100, Jackson, WY 83001, United States.
To help explain things as clearly as possible, the following terms have specific meanings when used in this Privacy Policy:
When you use the Service, we automatically collect:
Radio.com integrates with third-party Streaming Platforms to enhance your discovery experience. You can connect your accounts from streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music (“Streaming Platforms”) to the Service.
We share the following with Streaming Platforms:
You can manage your connected Streaming Platforms at any time.
When you connect to a Streaming Platform via the Service, you authorize Radio.com to access certain data from that platform. You remain subject to that platform's terms of service and privacy policy, and you can disconnect the Streaming Platform at any time through your account settings.
When you connect your Streaming Platform account to the Service, the Streaming Platform may share with us:
You can control what information these Streaming Platforms share with us through their respective privacy settings.
Streaming Platform Data Restrictions: Some Streaming Platform partners only share certain information with us. We only collect and retain data as permitted by each platform's terms and API requirements.
Sensitive personal information: Please do not share with us any sensitive personal information (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or union membership) on or through the Service or otherwise.
We may receive information about you from:
We use the information we collect to:
Our personalized music discovery recommendations are generated by analyzing your Discovery Activity, Listening History, and Preferences.
We may share your information in the following circumstances:
When you connect a Streaming Platform account:
This data sharing is necessary to provide the core functionality of Radio.com
We share information with third-party companies that help us operate the Service:
We may share aggregated data about music trends with third parties for research, analytics, and business purposes. This data cannot be reasonably used to identify any individual user. For example, we may share insights like "users who discovered Artist X also enjoyed Artist Y" without revealing who those specific users are.
We may share your information with third parties when you provide consent to do so.
We may disclose your information if required by law or if we believe in good faith that such disclosure is necessary to:
If Radio.com is involved in a merger, acquisition, sale of assets, or bankruptcy, reorganization, dissolution, or liquidation, your information may be transferred to the acquiring entity.
We keep your information for as long as needed or permitted depending on the purpose for obtaining that data and consistent with applicable laws. We will keep your personal information for as long as we have a relationship with you. Once our relationship with you has come to an end, we will retain your personal information for a period of time that enables us to:
You can access and update your account information at any time through your account settings.
You can delete your account at any time.
You can opt out of promotional emails by:
You cannot opt out of important service-related communications (e.g., account notifications, security alerts).
You can disconnect third-party Streaming Platforms at any time through your account settings.
You can control cookies through your browser settings. However, disabling cookies may limit your ability to use certain features of the Service.
If you are a resident of California or other states with applicable privacy laws, you may have additional rights. See the "State-Specific Privacy Rights" section below.
We use a variety of security technologies and procedures to help protect information from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. However, no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Therefore, while we make reasonable efforts to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Radio.com is not intended for children under 13 years of age. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13.
If you are between 13 and 18 years old (or the age of majority in your jurisdiction), you must have your parent or legal guardian's permission to use the Service.
If we become aware that we have collected personal information from a child under 13 without parental consent, we will take steps to delete that information.
Cookies are small text files stored on your device by your web browser. We use cookies and similar technologies to remember your preferences, understand how you use the Service, improve user experience, and provide personalized recommendations.
You can change your preferences at any time by clicking "Cookie Settings" in the footer or in your Account Settings. Didomi stores a small cookie to remember your choices. Learn more at: https://www.didomi.io/en/privacy-policy
Essential Cookies (Always Active): Necessary for the Service to function, including authentication, security, and storing your consent choices.
Analytics Cookies (Optional): Help us understand usage patterns through services like Google Analytics and AppsFlyer.
Preference Cookies (Optional): Remember your settings and preferences.
Marketing/Advertising Cookies (Optional): Deliver relevant ads and measure advertising effectiveness. We do not store personally identifiable information (such as your name, email, or phone number) in advertising cookies.
Through Our Cookie Preference Center: Click "Cookie Settings" in the footer to manage your preferences via Didomi.
Through Your Browser: Most browsers let you remove or reject cookies through browser settings. Note that disabling cookies may limit certain features. For more information, visit https://www.allaboutcookies.org.
Through Mobile Device Settings:
We currently do not respond to "Do Not Track" signals, as no uniform standard to respond to such signal has been developed at this time. However, we do respond to the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”) to the extent required by applicable law, and allow eligible individuals to convey opt-out preferences when we detect the signal. You can learn more about the GPC on the Global Privacy control website.
The Service may contain links to third-party websites, services, or applications that are not operated by Radio.com. This Privacy Policy does not apply to these third-party services.
We are not responsible for the privacy practices of third-party services. We encourage you to review the privacy policies of any third-party services you visit or use.
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect changes in our practices or for legal, regulatory, or operational reasons.
When we make material changes, we will update the "Effective Date" at the top of this Privacy Policy.
We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy periodically. Your continued use of the Service after we make changes constitutes your acceptance of the updated Privacy Policy.
If you are a California resident, you have the following rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA):
Right to Know: You can request information about:
Right to Delete: You can request that we delete your personal information, subject to certain exceptions.
Right to Correct: You can request that we correct inaccurate personal information.
Right to Opt-Out of Sale/Sharing: As part of the Service, we may “share” your personal information with third parties for targeted advertising purposes or in ways that may constitute “sales” under the CCPA. You may request that we not “sell” or “share” your personal information on a going forward basis for these purposes. To opt out of this use of your personal information, please click on the “Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads” link in the footer of the website.
Right to Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information: We do not intentionally collect sensitive personal information.
Right to Non-Discrimination: We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights.
To exercise these rights, contact us at mobile-apps@radio.com. We will respond to your request within 45 days.
Verification: To protect your privacy, we will verify your identity before responding to your request.
Authorized Agents: You may designate an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf.
The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CCPA”), requires specific disclosures for each category of personal information that we collect and may provide to others. Some of the ways in which we provide personal information to others may constitute “selling” or “sharing” for targeted advertising. The table below summarizes our general data handling practices which are more fully described in this Privacy Policy.
|Category of Personal Information
|Categories of Sources from Which Personal Information Was Collected
|Business or Commercial Purpose for Collecting and Providing the Category of Personal Information
|Categories of Third Parties and Other Entities to Which We Provide Personal Information
|Identifiers (§1798.140 (v)(1)(A) and (B)) which include elements such as: (i) contact information (e.g., name, mailing address, email address, phone number); and (ii) online identifiers (e.g., Internet protocol (IP) address, account numbers, device identifiers such as mobile advertising IDs)
|
|
|
|Demographics (§1798.140 (v)(1)(C)) which include elements such as age and gender
|
|
|
|Personal Information under subdivision (e) of Section 1798.80 of the California Civil Code (§1798.140 (v)(1)(B)) which includes payment information (e.g., payment card number, expiration date and billing information)
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Commercial Information (§1798.140 (o)(1)(D)) which includes elements such as transactional information (e.g., activity, subscriptions, requests, purchases, items in your cart but not completed purchases)
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Internet or other electronic network activity (§1798.140 (v)(1)(F)) which includes elements such as information about how you use, access, or interact with the Service such as comments, photos, videos and other content you choose to publish on the Service, information about your device, browser or operating system
|
|
|
|Geolocation Data (§1798.140 (v)(1)(G)) which includes elements such as location information (e.g., city and state, or precise location information if location services are active on your device)
|
|
|
|Audio, Electronic, Visual, Thermal, Olfactory or Similar Information (§1798.140 (v)(1)(H)) which includes elements such as recordings of your calls with our call center
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Inferences (§1798.140 (v)(1)(K)) which include elements such as inferences regarding your preferences or other characteristics (e.g., rock enthusiast)
|
|
|
|Sensitive Personal Information (§1798.140 (ae)(1),(2)) which include elements such as your race or precise geolocation when you enable geolocation on your device.
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
|Not applicable.
Residents of other states (including Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, and Utah) may have similar rights. Contact us to exercise your rights.
If you have questions, concerns, or requests regarding this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us:Radio.com
Email: mobile-apps@radio.com
For privacy-specific inquiries, please include "Privacy Request" in the subject line.
We will respond to your inquiry within 30 days (or as required by applicable law).
Last Updated: December 17, 2025