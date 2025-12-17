1. Introduction

Radio.com ("we," "our," or "us") is committed to protecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, disclose, and protect your personal information when you use the Radio.com website and mobile applications (collectively, the "Service").

By using Radio.com, you agree to the collection and use of information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree with this Privacy Policy, please do not use the Service.

Radio.com is operated by Radio.com, located at 680 S Cache Street, Suite 100, Jackson, WY 83001, United States.

2. Definitions

To help explain things as clearly as possible, the following terms have specific meanings when used in this Privacy Policy:

Service: The Radio.com website, mobile applications, and related services.

The Radio.com website, mobile applications, and related services. Personal Information/Personal Data: Any information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual.

Any information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual. Usage Data: Data collected automatically through your use of the Service, such as your IP address, browser type, pages visited, and time spent on pages.

Data collected automatically through your use of the Service, such as your IP address, browser type, pages visited, and time spent on pages. Cookies: Small data files stored on your device that help us improve the Service and your experience.

Small data files stored on your device that help us improve the Service and your experience. Third-Party Services: External streaming platforms (such as Spotify, Apple Music, Trebel, etc.) and other services that integrate with Radio.com.

External streaming platforms (such as Spotify, Apple Music, Trebel, etc.) and other services that integrate with Radio.com. Device: Any internet-connected device (phone, tablet, computer, etc.) used to access Radio.com.

3. What Information We Collect

Information You Provide to Us

Account Information: Name or username, email address, password, age

Name or username, email address, password, age Profile Information: Music preferences, favorite genres, discovery history

Music preferences, favorite genres, discovery history Communication Information: Messages you send to us, feedback, survey responses

Information We Collect Automatically

When you create an account or use the Service, we may collect:

When you use the Service, we automatically collect:

Discovery Activity: Songs, artists, and albums you discover, interactions with discovery features, saves and favorites

Songs, artists, and albums you discover, interactions with discovery features, saves and favorites Device Information: IP address, device type, operating system, browser type, mobile device identifiers

IP address, device type, operating system, browser type, mobile device identifiers Usage Data: Pages viewed, features used, time spent on the Service, referring/exit pages

Pages viewed, features used, time spent on the Service, referring/exit pages Location Information: General location

Information from Third-Party Platforms

Radio.com integrates with third-party Streaming Platforms to enhance your discovery experience. You can connect your accounts from streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music (“Streaming Platforms”) to the Service.

We share the following with Streaming Platforms:

When you discover music on Radio.com and choose to listen on a connected Streaming Platform

Information about the song/artist you want to hear

That you discovered this music via the Service

You can manage your connected Streaming Platforms at any time.

When you connect to a Streaming Platform via the Service, you authorize Radio.com to access certain data from that platform. You remain subject to that platform's terms of service and privacy policy, and you can disconnect the Streaming Platform at any time through your account settings.

When you connect your Streaming Platform account to the Service, the Streaming Platform may share with us:

Listening History: Songs and artists you've listened to on connected Streaming Platforms, and play counts

Songs and artists you've listened to on connected Streaming Platforms, and play counts Saved Content: Your playlists, liked songs, and followed artists on connected Streaming Platforms

Your playlists, liked songs, and followed artists on connected Streaming Platforms Profile Information: Your display name and profile picture on those Streaming Platforms

Your display name and profile picture on those Streaming Platforms Account Status: Whether your connected Streaming Platform account is active

You can control what information these Streaming Platforms share with us through their respective privacy settings.

Streaming Platform Data Restrictions: Some Streaming Platform partners only share certain information with us. We only collect and retain data as permitted by each platform's terms and API requirements.

Sensitive personal information: Please do not share with us any sensitive personal information (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or union membership) on or through the Service or otherwise.

Information from Other Sources

We may receive information about you from:

Social Media: If you connect your social media accounts or interact with Radio.com through social media

If you connect your social media accounts or interact with Radio.com through social media Analytics Providers: Aggregated usage statistics and trends

Aggregated usage statistics and trends Fraud Prevention Services: Information to help us detect and prevent fraud

4. How We Use Your Information

We use the information we collect to:

Provide and Improve the Service

Operate and maintain Radio.com

Create and manage your account

Provide personalized music discovery recommendations

Improve our discovery algorithms

Develop new features and functionality

Analyze usage patterns and trends

Our personalized music discovery recommendations are generated by analyzing your Discovery Activity, Listening History, and Preferences.

Enable Third-Party Integrations

Connect to your Streaming Platform accounts

Share your discoveries with Streaming Platforms

Sync your listening data for better recommendations

Communicate with You

Send you service-related announcements and updates

Respond to your questions and support requests

Send newsletters and promotional content

Request feedback about the Service

Ensure Security and Compliance

Protect against fraud, abuse, and security threats

Enforce our Terms and Conditions

Comply with legal obligations

Resolve disputes

Marketing and Advertising

Direct Marketing: We may send you Radio.com-related promotional communications. You can opt out at any time.

We may send you Radio.com-related promotional communications. You can opt out at any time. Interest-Based Advertising: We and our advertising partners may use cookies and similar technologies to deliver relevant ads based on your activity.

We and our advertising partners may use cookies and similar technologies to deliver relevant ads based on your activity. Advertising Partners: Third-party advertising companies may collect information about your activity on the Service to deliver targeted ads. See "Your Cookie Choices" below for how to opt out of interest-based advertising.

5. How We Share Your Information

We may share your information in the following circumstances:

With Third-Party Streaming Platforms

When you connect a Streaming Platform account:

We share your discovery activity to enable you to listen to music on that platform

We receive your listening history to personalize recommendations

This data sharing is necessary to provide the core functionality of Radio.com

With Service Providers

We share information with third-party companies that help us operate the Service:

Hosting and Infrastructure: Companies that host our servers and databases

Companies that host our servers and databases Analytics Providers: Services that help us understand how users interact with Radio.com

Services that help us understand how users interact with Radio.com Customer Support: Tools that help us respond to your inquiries

Tools that help us respond to your inquiries Security Services: Fraud detection and prevention services

For Research and Analytics

We may share aggregated data about music trends with third parties for research, analytics, and business purposes. This data cannot be reasonably used to identify any individual user. For example, we may share insights like "users who discovered Artist X also enjoyed Artist Y" without revealing who those specific users are.

With Your Consent

We may share your information with third parties when you provide consent to do so.

To Protect Our Rights and the Rights of Others

We may disclose your information if required by law or if we believe in good faith that such disclosure is necessary to:

Comply with contractual obligations or legal requirements such as court orders, warrants, or subpoenas

Enforce our Terms and Conditions

Protect the rights, property, or safety of Radio.com, our users, or others

Performing audits, assessments, and testing or troubleshooting activities

Prevent fraud or abuse

Business Transfers

If Radio.com is involved in a merger, acquisition, sale of assets, or bankruptcy, reorganization, dissolution, or liquidation, your information may be transferred to the acquiring entity.

6. Data Retention

We keep your information for as long as needed or permitted depending on the purpose for obtaining that data and consistent with applicable laws. We will keep your personal information for as long as we have a relationship with you. Once our relationship with you has come to an end, we will retain your personal information for a period of time that enables us to:

Maintain business records for analysis, understanding market trends, and/or audit purposes and to improve the Service

Comply with record retention requirements under applicable laws or other relevant legal or regulatory requirements

Defend, establish, exercise, or bring any existing or potential legal claims

Address any complaints regarding the Service

Carry out fraud detection and prevention

7. Your Rights and Choices

Access and Update

You can access and update your account information at any time through your account settings.

Delete Your Account

You can delete your account at any time.

Marketing Communications

You can opt out of promotional emails by:

Clicking the "unsubscribe" link in any promotional email

Adjusting your email preferences in account settings

You cannot opt out of important service-related communications (e.g., account notifications, security alerts).

Connected Streaming Platforms

You can disconnect third-party Streaming Platforms at any time through your account settings.

Cookies

You can control cookies through your browser settings. However, disabling cookies may limit your ability to use certain features of the Service.

State-Specific Rights

If you are a resident of California or other states with applicable privacy laws, you may have additional rights. See the "State-Specific Privacy Rights" section below.

8. How We Protect Your Information

We use a variety of security technologies and procedures to help protect information from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. However, no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Therefore, while we make reasonable efforts to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

9. Children's Privacy

Radio.com is not intended for children under 13 years of age. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13.

If you are between 13 and 18 years old (or the age of majority in your jurisdiction), you must have your parent or legal guardian's permission to use the Service.

If we become aware that we have collected personal information from a child under 13 without parental consent, we will take steps to delete that information.

10. Cookies and Tracking Technologies

What Are Cookies?

Cookies are small text files stored on your device by your web browser. We use cookies and similar technologies to remember your preferences, understand how you use the Service, improve user experience, and provide personalized recommendations.

Cookie Consent Management

Accept all cookies

Reject non-essential cookies

Customize preferences by cookie type

We use a consent management platform to manage your cookie preferences. You can:

You can change your preferences at any time by clicking "Cookie Settings" in the footer or in your Account Settings. Didomi stores a small cookie to remember your choices. Learn more at: https://www.didomi.io/en/privacy-policy

Types of Cookies We Use

Essential Cookies (Always Active): Necessary for the Service to function, including authentication, security, and storing your consent choices.

Analytics Cookies (Optional): Help us understand usage patterns through services like Google Analytics and AppsFlyer.

Preference Cookies (Optional): Remember your settings and preferences.

Marketing/Advertising Cookies (Optional): Deliver relevant ads and measure advertising effectiveness. We do not store personally identifiable information (such as your name, email, or phone number) in advertising cookies.

Your Cookie Choices

Through Our Cookie Preference Center: Click "Cookie Settings" in the footer to manage your preferences via Didomi.

Through Your Browser: Most browsers let you remove or reject cookies through browser settings. Note that disabling cookies may limit certain features. For more information, visit https://www.allaboutcookies.org.

Through Mobile Device Settings:

iOS: Settings > Privacy > Tracking

Android: Settings > Google > Ads > Opt out of Ads Personalization

Opt-Out of Interest-Based Advertising:

Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA): http://optout.aboutads.info

Network Advertising Initiative (NAI): http://optout.networkadvertising.org

Analytics Opt-Outs:

Google Analytics: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout

AppsFlyer: Manage through device settings or visit https://www.appsflyer.com/legal/privacy-policy/

Do Not Track/Global Privacy Control

We currently do not respond to "Do Not Track" signals, as no uniform standard to respond to such signal has been developed at this time. However, we do respond to the Global Privacy Control (“GPC”) to the extent required by applicable law, and allow eligible individuals to convey opt-out preferences when we detect the signal. You can learn more about the GPC on the Global Privacy control website.

11. Third-Party Links and Services

The Service may contain links to third-party websites, services, or applications that are not operated by Radio.com. This Privacy Policy does not apply to these third-party services.

We are not responsible for the privacy practices of third-party services. We encourage you to review the privacy policies of any third-party services you visit or use.

12. Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect changes in our practices or for legal, regulatory, or operational reasons.

When we make material changes, we will update the "Effective Date" at the top of this Privacy Policy.

We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy periodically. Your continued use of the Service after we make changes constitutes your acceptance of the updated Privacy Policy.

13. State-Specific Privacy Rights

California Residents (“CCPA”)

If you are a California resident, you have the following rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA):

Right to Know: You can request information about:

The categories of personal information we collect

The purposes for which we use personal information

The categories of sources from which we collect personal information

The categories of third parties with whom we share personal information

The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you

Right to Delete: You can request that we delete your personal information, subject to certain exceptions.

Right to Correct: You can request that we correct inaccurate personal information.

Right to Opt-Out of Sale/Sharing: As part of the Service, we may “share” your personal information with third parties for targeted advertising purposes or in ways that may constitute “sales” under the CCPA. You may request that we not “sell” or “share” your personal information on a going forward basis for these purposes. To opt out of this use of your personal information, please click on the “Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads” link in the footer of the website.

Right to Limit Use of Sensitive Personal Information: We do not intentionally collect sensitive personal information.

Right to Non-Discrimination: We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights.

To exercise these rights, contact us at mobile-apps@radio.com. We will respond to your request within 45 days.

Verification: To protect your privacy, we will verify your identity before responding to your request.

Authorized Agents: You may designate an authorized agent to make requests on your behalf.

California Notice at Collection/Additional Information for California Residents:

The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (“CCPA”), requires specific disclosures for each category of personal information that we collect and may provide to others. Some of the ways in which we provide personal information to others may constitute “selling” or “sharing” for targeted advertising. The table below summarizes our general data handling practices which are more fully described in this Privacy Policy.

Category of Personal Information Categories of Sources from Which Personal Information Was Collected Business or Commercial Purpose for Collecting and Providing the Category of Personal Information Categories of Third Parties and Other Entities to Which We Provide Personal Information Identifiers (§1798.140 (v)(1)(A) and (B)) which include elements such as: (i) contact information (e.g., name, mailing address, email address, phone number); and (ii) online identifiers (e.g., Internet protocol (IP) address, account numbers, device identifiers such as mobile advertising IDs) Directly from you.

From cookies and similar technologies.

From third-party websites, apps, content distribution channels, and platforms.

From social media platforms and similar services. To provide you with and to improve the Service.

To communicate with you.

For advertising and marketing purposes for us or third parties, including targeted advertising.

To protect our rights and the rights of others. With affiliates and subsidiaries.

With service providers.

With advertising, marketing, and personalization partners.

With content measurement companies.

With social media platforms.

With business partners.

With government authorities as required by law or as necessary to protect our rights. Demographics (§1798.140 (v)(1)(C)) which include elements such as age and gender Directly from you.

From cookies and similar technologies.

From third-party websites, apps, content distribution channels, and platforms.

From social media platforms and similar services. To provide you with and to improve the Service.

For advertising and marketing purposes for us or third parties, including targeted advertising. With affiliates and subsidiaries.

With service providers.

With advertising, marketing, and personalization partners.

With content measurement companies.

With social media platforms.

With business partners.

With government authorities as required by law or as necessary to protect our rights. Personal Information under subdivision (e) of Section 1798.80 of the California Civil Code (§1798.140 (v)(1)(B)) which includes payment information (e.g., payment card number, expiration date and billing information) Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Commercial Information (§1798.140 (o)(1)(D)) which includes elements such as transactional information (e.g., activity, subscriptions, requests, purchases, items in your cart but not completed purchases) Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Internet or other electronic network activity (§1798.140 (v)(1)(F)) which includes elements such as information about how you use, access, or interact with the Service such as comments, photos, videos and other content you choose to publish on the Service, information about your device, browser or operating system Directly from you.

From cookies and similar technologies. To provide you with and to improve the Service.

To communicate with you.

For advertising and marketing purposes for us or third parties, including targeted advertising.

To protect our rights and the rights of others. With affiliates and subsidiaries.

With service providers.

With advertising, marketing, and personalization partners.

With content measurement companies.

With social media platforms.

With business partners.

With government authorities as required by law or as necessary to protect our rights. Geolocation Data (§1798.140 (v)(1)(G)) which includes elements such as location information (e.g., city and state, or precise location information if location services are active on your device) Directly from you.

From cookies and similar technologies. To provide you with and to improve the Service.

To communicate with you.

For advertising and marketing purposes for us or third parties, including targeted advertising.

To protect our rights and the rights of others. With affiliates and subsidiaries.

With service providers.

With advertising, marketing, and personalization partners.

With content measurement companies.

With social media platforms.

With business partners.

With government authorities as required by law or as necessary to protect our rights. Audio, Electronic, Visual, Thermal, Olfactory or Similar Information (§1798.140 (v)(1)(H)) which includes elements such as recordings of your calls with our call center Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable. Inferences (§1798.140 (v)(1)(K)) which include elements such as inferences regarding your preferences or other characteristics (e.g., rock enthusiast) Directly from you.

From cookies and similar technologies. To provide you with and to improve the Service.

To communicate with you.

For advertising and marketing purposes for us or third parties, including targeted advertising.

To protect our rights and the rights of others. With affiliates and subsidiaries.

With service providers.

With advertising, marketing, and personalization partners.

With content measurement companies.

With social media platforms.

With business partners.

With government authorities as required by law or as necessary to protect our rights. Sensitive Personal Information (§1798.140 (ae)(1),(2)) which include elements such as your race or precise geolocation when you enable geolocation on your device. Not applicable. Not applicable. Not applicable.

Other State Privacy Rights

Residents of other states (including Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, and Utah) may have similar rights. Contact us to exercise your rights.

14. Contact Us

If you have questions, concerns, or requests regarding this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us:

Radio.com

680 S Cache Street, Suite 100

Jackson, WY 83001

United States



Email: mobile-apps@radio.com

For privacy-specific inquiries, please include "Privacy Request" in the subject line.

We will respond to your inquiry within 30 days (or as required by applicable law).

Last Updated: December 17, 2025