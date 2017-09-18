Nick Jonas Debuts ‘Find You’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

After revealing his new single, “Find You,” last week, pop star Nick Jonas has shared the song’s official music video.

The clip, shot in Pismo Beach, California, opens with Jonas walking alone in the desert, interspersed with images of the singer stumbling across a raucous beach party. A sleek sports car speeds along the beach as day turns to night, with clips of Jonas dancing next to a bonfire. Soon, the pop star is cavorting underwater with his love interest.

Check out Nick’s new clip below.

