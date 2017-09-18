Neil Young Gets Political at 2017 Farm Aid: ‘America Is Already Great’

By Annie Reuter

Neil Young was just one of many performers who took the stage for the annual Farm Aid concert on Saturday (Sept. 16) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. During the 32nd annual event, Young shared the stage with co-headliners Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews, as well as Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, and the Avett Brothers, among others.

For over three decades, Farm Aid has worked tirelessly to help farmers stay on their land. The organization has raised $50 million and at a time that many farmers feel like their livelihood is threatened by President Trump’s new policies, Farm Aid is now more important than ever.

Not one to shy away from voicing his opinion, Young stressed the significance of community and helping farmers during a press conference before the concert, Billboard reports.

“America is already great,” Young said, refuting Trump’s campaign slogan cry of “Make American Great Again.” “We don’t need to apologize. We don’t need to feel bad.”

Later, Sheryl Crow also shared her concern with the government’s lack of support regarding science.

“The major thing where I feel there is a chasm is in the [lack of] belief in science,” Crow said. “It’s not just going to affect farmers, it’s going to affect everything and everyone. If you have a government that is not supporting science, then it’s really not supporting its people.”

“The great hope,” continued, “is that, on a state level and even on a city level, there is a lot that can be done that doesn’t rely on the [federal] government.”