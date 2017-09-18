James Corden Teases Foo Fighters’ ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Appearance

The Foos bring hard rock to Carpool Karaoke.
By Hayden Wright

This month, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special and the latest season of the Late Late Show segment is back with a vengeance. On Sunday, the show announced via Twitter that this week’s edition will feature the Foo Fighters.

In the teaser GIF, Dave Grohl pulls a pained expression and screams “Are you ready?!” Corden and his bandmates raise their hands in an enthusiastic “Yeah!”

Corden’s announcement promises the segment will drop “this week.” The Foos are riding high on the release of their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold.

See the GIF-able announcement here:

