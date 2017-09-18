Ciara Shares Adorable Video of Son Future with Husband Russell Wilson

Filed Under: ciara
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson has found an adorable new training partner in wife Ciara’s son, Future Zahir.

Related: Future and Ciara's Son Featured in Gap Kids Campaign

Ciara shared a cute video of Wilson and baby Future doing training drills together, with the toddler going to great pains to emulate the football star’s footwork.

“Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man!” Ciara posted on Twitter. “That boy got quick feet for his age!”

Future Zahir, Ciara’s son with rapper Future, recently scored a modeling gig for Gap Kids. Probably a lot safer than a future on the gridiron.

Check out the cute video below.

