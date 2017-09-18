Chance the Rapper, Dolly Parton & More Musicians Shook Up ‘The Emmys’

By Hayden Wright

Last night’s Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the year’s best television, from Veep to Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale. In a room full of film and TV icons, a handful of music stars helped keep host Stephen Colbert’s ceremony feeling fresh and loose. Chance the Rapper assisted Colbert’s show opener by dropping a surprise verse on the emcee’s song and dance number.

“I love television, it’s a pleasant distraction/But just imagine taking action/I like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in fact I’m addicted/But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?” he rapped, peppering his TV reviews with timely cultural observations.

Later on, the cast of 9 to 5 earned a standing ovation when Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared onstage—naturally, their walk-on music was Dolly’s titular 1980 hit “9 to 5.” Fonda and Tomlin traded Donald Trump barbs while Parton appeared to play peacekeeper in the center.

“Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda said.

“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin added.

When Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award for her role on Big Little Lies, she thanked her country superstar husband Keith Urban (and their two kids) for supporting her creativity.

“I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they sacrifice so much for it,” she said, getting emotional.

During the annual In Memoriam segment, Hamilton‘s Chris Jackson performing Stevie Wonder’s “As” while images of recently departed film legends appeared onscreen. The tribute included TV pioneers like Mary Tyler Moore, Florence Henderson, Adam West and Jerry Lewis.

Clock here for a full list of winners.

Watch Chance the Rapper’s opening number below: