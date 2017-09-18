Britney Spears Shares Fashion Week Runway Show from Home

By Scott T. Sterling

Britney Spears seems to be living her best life these days, most recently evidenced by a fun new Instagram post from the pop legend having an at-home runway show.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Spears wrote next to a video montage of the star modeling a variety of looks on a makeshift runway at her palatial estate.



Spears looks fabulous as she shows off the series of outfits, boasting well-toned abs and legs as she walks to Tracy Chapman’s 1995 hit, “Give Me One Reason.”

Check out the fun post below.