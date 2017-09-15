Post Malone Drops ‘Rockstar’ Featuring 21 Savage

Is 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' just around the corner?
Filed Under: 21 Savage, Post Malone
Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Post Malone has released a new track “Rockstar,” which features 21 Savage. The song will be featured on Post’s upcoming album Beerbongs and Bentleys.

Beerbongs and Bentleys is reportedly scheduled to drop before the new year, though it doesn’t have a release date.

“I’m in the studio running through beats and everything, figuring s— out. It should be done pretty soon,” he told XXL in May. “The label’s rushing me to turn it in. I’m just f—–’ working. I’m trying to make an album that’s super killer. I think everything’s a hit. I think this is gonna be bigger than Stoney. I’m really excited for people to hear new s— and a new perspective and just get weird.”

Check out the lyric video for the collaboration with 21 Savage, which contains explicit language, below.

 

