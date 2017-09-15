Listen to Niall Horan’s Sentimental New Tune ‘Too Much To Ask’

"'Cause If I’m being honest,  I ain’t over you yet."
Filed Under: Niall Horan
Photo: Courtesy Capitol

By Robyn Collins

Niall Horan has just dropped his new single, “Too Much To Ask,” which will appear on his debut solo album Flicker.

Related: Niall Horan Announces Debut Album ‘Flicker’

The piano-driven pop song is beautifully sad and sweet at the same time. The former One Direction member wrote the compelling tune and the sincerity in the vocals make it feel like he’s speaking from experience:

“Waiting here for someone/ Only yesterday we were on the run/ You smiled back at me and your face lit up the sun/ Now I’m waiting here for someone,” he sings in the first verse.

Flicker is scheduled for release on October 20.

Listen to “Too Much to Ask” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live