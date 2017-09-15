Niall Horan Reveals North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Hot on the heels of sharing his new single, “Too Much to Ask,” former One Direction singer Niall Horan has revealed an extensive run of North American tour dates.

Touring in support of his forthcoming solo debut, Flicker, which is set to drop on Oct. 20, Horan launches his at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles later this month, hitting similarly intimate venues around North American (with a pair of shows in Brazil and Mexico) before wrapping up in San Francisco towards the end of November.

The singer has already made his summer plans for 2018 with a slew of shows across the continent in larger amphitheaters. Country star Maren Morris will join Horan on most of those shows as the opening act.

See Niall Horan’s extensive tour itinerary below.

Niall Horan – Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour Dates

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/26 – Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa

10/01 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/04 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

11/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

United States/Canada 2018



07/18 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/20 – Dallas, TX* @ Starplex Pavilion

07/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/31 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

08/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/05 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/17 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

08/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

08/28 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/2 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

09/5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

09/22 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

*Maren Morris not supporting

