Montgomery Gentry Share New Song ‘Better Me’

Filed Under: Montgomery Gentry
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Montgomery Gentry has shared a new song, “Better Me.”

Related: Artists Mourn the Loss of Troy Gentry

The song was used during the closing of this week’s (Sept. 14) public memorial to honor the memory of Troy Gentry, who was killed in a helicopter crash last week (Sept. 8).

“Better Me” was originally slated for a planned 2018 Montgomery Gentry album, there has yet to be an indication of how, when or if that music will be released.

Gentry handles lead vocals in the poignant song, which is sung from the perspective of a man examining ways to be a better man as he gets older.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live