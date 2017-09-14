Watch Troy Gentry’s Final Grand Ole Opry Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

With the Grand Ole Opry set to host a celebration of Troy Gentry’s life today, the country music institution has released footage of the singer’s final performance on their stage.

In the clip from July 1 of this year, Montgomery Gentry offer up a spirited performance of “Where I Come From,” the first single from the band’s 2011 album, Rebels on the Run.

A new Montgomery Gentry song, “Better Me,” is reportedly expected to arrive tomorrow (Sept. 15). It’s from a recently completed full-length album and is said to feature Gentry on lead vocals.