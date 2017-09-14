Nick Jonas Debuts New Single ‘Find You’

By Scott T. Sterling

Nick Jonas has returned with a brand new single, “Find You.”

The song follows a series of social media teasers from Jonas, including images of the singer looking pensive in the desert juxtaposed with shots of Jonas cavorting underwater with a young woman to the sounds of a guitar melody.

“I look for you in the center of the sun, I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb,” Jonas sings. “I see your face even when my eyes are shut, but I never really know just where to find you.”

The summery new song is Jonas’ first new music since the release of “Remember I Told You” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner earlier this year.

Check out Nick’s latest below.