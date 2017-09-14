Nick Jonas Debuts New Single ‘Find You’

Filed Under: Nick Jonas
Photo: Yu Tsai

By Scott T. Sterling

Nick Jonas has returned with a brand new single, “Find You.”

Related: Nick Jonas Announces New Single ‘Find You

The song follows a series of social media teasers from Jonas, including images of the singer looking pensive in the desert juxtaposed with shots of Jonas cavorting underwater with a young woman to the sounds of a guitar melody.

“I look for you in the center of the sun, I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb,” Jonas sings. “I see your face even when my eyes are shut, but I never really know just where to find you.”

The summery new song is Jonas’ first new music since the release of “Remember I Told You” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner earlier this year.

Check out Nick’s latest below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live