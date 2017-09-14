Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reveals Twins’ Gender

By Scott T. Sterling



Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has revealed that her twins will be girls.

Related: Lady Antebellum’s Baby Fever: Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Both Expecting

Scott made the big reveal with an adorable Instagram post.

“We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” the singer wrote on the post. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”

Check out the post below.