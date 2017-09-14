Foreigner to Reunite Original Lineup for 40th Anniversary

By Scott T. Sterling

After teasing the idea earlier this year, classic rock outfit Foreigner has revealed that the band is set to reunite the original lineup.

The band’s founding member, Mick Jones, will perform with original singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald, and the group’s second bassist Rick Wills (original bassist Ed Gagliardi died of cancer in 2014) for a two shows on Oct. 6-7 at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant Michigan. Both shows will be filmed for a live album, DVD and TV special, all slated for next year.

“It’s been exciting and certainly stirs up a lot of memories,” Gramm told Billboard. “It’s great to be back on stage with Mick again, and the other members. There’s been talk about this going on periodically over the last for our five years, but I’m pleasantly surprised and happy we can use this 40th anniversary to actually do it. It’s certainly an enjoyable experience.”

“I don’t want to drag it out on tour buses and all that stuff, but the occasional show here and there would still be a lot of fun, I think,” Gramm added in regards to the original lineup possibly hitting the road for more shows.