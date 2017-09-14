Fall Out Boy Share Disturbing ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins
Fall Out Boy has released a new music video, “The Last Of The Real Ones.” The visual begins with a disclaimer that points out, ” the following content is graphic in nature” and the video’s final scene supports that claim.
Related: Fall Out Boy to Donate Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
The ominous clip features two men dressed in llama costumes, headed to the desert with a shovel. We won’t spoil the ending, but let’s just say it’s not a happy one.
On a lighter note, the band also announced a run of tour dates beginning this October. In a play on the band’s current single, the run will honor local “champions.”
Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate themselves, a family member, a loved one or a friend who are making a difference in their communities to be chosen as the #FOBChampion of their local tour date. Each city’s selected winner will win tickets to their local show and be brought up on stage and honored during the set – along with a shoutout on the band’s Instagram. In addition, a monetary donation will be made in the winner’s name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.
Check out “The Last Of The Real Ones” and the band’s new tour dates below.
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Detroit, MI @Little Caesars Arena
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena