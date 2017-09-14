Fall Out Boy Share Disturbing ‘The Last Of The Real Ones’ Video, Announce Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy has released a new music video, “The Last Of The Real Ones.” The visual begins with a disclaimer that points out, ” the following content is graphic in nature” and the video’s final scene supports that claim.

The ominous clip features two men dressed in llama costumes, headed to the desert with a shovel. We won’t spoil the ending, but let’s just say it’s not a happy one.

On a lighter note, the band also announced a run of tour dates beginning this October. In a play on the band’s current single, the run will honor local “champions.”

Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate themselves, a family member, a loved one or a friend who are making a difference in their communities to be chosen as the #FOBChampion of their local tour date. Each city’s selected winner will win tickets to their local show and be brought up on stage and honored during the set – along with a shoutout on the band’s Instagram. In addition, a monetary donation will be made in the winner’s name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.

Check out “The Last Of The Real Ones” and the band’s new tour dates below.

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @Little Caesars Arena

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/4 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena