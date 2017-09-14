Chris Young Shares Steamy ‘Losing Sleep’ Music Video

Filed Under: Chris Young

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Chris Young has shared the music video for “Losing Sleep,” the title track for his forthcoming new album.

Related: Chris Young Shares ‘Losing Sleep’ Tracklist

The clip follows Young as he gets ready for a hot date, while his paramour is shown preparing for the night as well. Sparks fly when the two finally connect, with the couple having drinks before heading up to a high-rise hotel room.

Losing Sleep, Young’s seventh studio full-length is set to be released on Oct. 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live