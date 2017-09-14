Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B & DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

By Scott T. Sterling
Rising star Cardi B has snagged a whopping nine nominations for this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, tying her with Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled for the most nods.
Both Khaled and Lamar will be vying for album of the year, best hip-hop video, single of the year, MVP of the year and hustler of the year. Among Cardi B’s nominations include single of the year, best hip-hop video, MVP of the year, hustler of the year and best new artist.
JAY-Z and Chance the Rapper followed with five nominations apiece, including lyricist of the year and MVP of the year.
Future and Migos both earned four nominations, including album of the year and single of the year.
This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony is moving from Atlanta to The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami, FL and will premiere on Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm ET/PT.
“While BET is extremely excited to bring BET ‘Hip Hop Awards’ 2017 to Miami, Florida, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey,” said Connie Orlando, BET Interim Head of Programming in a press statement. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’, will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”
The complete list of 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Future – Mask Off
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane – Black Beatles
Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers & Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
Bad And Boujee – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Bodak Yellow – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
HUMBLE. – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
Mask Off – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
Wild Thoughts – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled – Grateful
Future – FUTURE
J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
Complex.com
Hotnewhiphop.com
Theshaderoom.com
Worldstarhiphop.com
XXLMag.com
Best Mixtape
Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane – Droptopwop
Juicy J – Gas Face
Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley – My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper – I’m The One (DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane – Black Beatles (Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert – Bad And Boujee (Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj – Rake It Up (Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign – Ain’t Nothing (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa – Ain’t Nothing (Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Jay Z – Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar- HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar – DNA.
Lecrae – Blessings Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign
Tyler, The Creator – Who Dat Boy Ft. A$AP Rocky