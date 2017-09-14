Adam Levine and Wife Expecting Second Child

The couple's first daughter Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month.
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have been doing “what lovers do,” and now they’re expecting their second baby. The model posted the news on Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 13)

“Round 2,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a selfie. In the shot, she’s wearing a bikini that shows her pregnant belly.

The couple’s first daughter, Dusty Rose will celebrate her first birthday later this month. Levine and Prinsloo were married in 2014.

Maroon 5 recently released the single “What Lovers Do,” which features SZA.

Check out the photo the beaming Prinsloo below:

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

 

 

