Watch The Killers Perform the new Song ‘The Calling’ with Woody Harrelson

By Jon Wiederhorn

Before The Killers debuted their new song “The Calling” last night (Sept. 12) during a concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, Woody Harrelson took the stage and read a passage from The Bible’s chapter The Book of Matthew.

“As Jesus sat to eat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples,” he began. “And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners? But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.”

While Harrelson spoke, the band played a sombre keyboard line, that led to a shuffling beat, a slinky rhythm and a bluesy guitar passage. Anyone questioning why the band asked Harrelson read from The Bible was soon answered. “Down with the message for my old man/ I got the last two chapters of Matthew in my hand,” sang Brandon Flowers.

The frontman was flashily dressed in a jacket decorated with stripes of glittery silver down the lapels and sounded commanding as he hit the chorus, which peaked with the line, “Brother just lead into the light,” which he repeated over a background choir near the end of the song.

During the show, The Killers also performed a now standard cover of Joy Division’s “Shadowplay” as well as two songs they haven’t played since 2009, “Andy You’re A Star” and “Sweet Talk,” reports NME.

The Killers’ new album, Wonderful Wonderful, comes out next week and “The Calling” is the fourth song the band have previewed from the release; earlier, the group dropped the title track, “The Man,” and “Run For Cover.”

See The Killers and Woody Harrelson perform “The Calling” below: