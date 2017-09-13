Watch The Killers Cover David Bowie’s Single ‘Fame’

By Scott T. Sterling

The Killers performed a cover of David Bowie’s 1975 classic, “Fame” for a studio session they did today (Sept. 13) for the BBC.

The band also performed the new song, “The Man” and their debut breakthrough single “Mr. Brightside.”

The session was originally scheduled for earlier this week but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma. Harry Styles graciously took The Killers’ place, reports NME.

Check out clips from The Killers BBC performances below:

🎶 I've got news for you baby, you're lookin' at The Man 🎶 How great do @TheKillers sound in the Live Lounge today?… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 13, 2017

Plot twist! @TheKillers jump from 'The Man' into David Bowie's 'Fame' and it sounds SO great 👌 #R1LiveLoungeMonth https://t.co/lg5mECT2EN —

BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 13, 2017