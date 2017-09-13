Watch The Killers Cover David Bowie’s Single ‘Fame’

The band also performed the new song "The Man," and their debut single "Mr. Brightside."
Filed Under: David Bowie, The Killers
Photo: Courtesy Press Here

By Scott T. Sterling

The Killers performed a cover of David Bowie’s 1975 classic, “Fame” for a studio session they did today (Sept. 13) for the BBC.

Related: Watch the Killers Perform New Song ‘The Calling’ with Woody Harrelson

The band also performed the new song, “The Man” and their debut breakthrough single “Mr. Brightside.”

The session was originally scheduled for earlier this week but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma. Harry Styles graciously took The Killers’ place, reports NME.

Check out clips from The Killers BBC performances below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live