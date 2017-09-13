Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Added as Stagecoach 2018 Headliners

They will join Garth Brooks and more for the three-day festival.
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, keith urban
Photo: Courtesy Big Machine

By Jackson Dodd

Announced today was the full line-up for Stagecoach 2018.  Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban will join Garth Brooks as the headliners for the Country Music Festival, which is scheduled for April 27 to 29 of next year.

The event will take place in Indio, California and will feature a gamut of country superstars and rising artists. Performers include Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Lane, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Brett Young, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, and more.  See the full line up below.

