Luke Bryan Invites Hurricane First Responders to Houston Show

Bryan took part in last night's star-studded telethon.
Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Luke Bryan
Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Over the last week, stories of first responders have shone a light on the strength of communities affected by the devastating Hurricane Harvey. Their efforts were commended last night at the Hand in Hand telecast for hurricane relief, which featured a dazzling array of celebrities, including country star Luke Bryan. Today, Bryan announced that his September 22 concert in Houston will open its doors to first responders.

Related: Artists Support Hurricane Relief on ‘Hand in Hand’ Telethon

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Houston Community Fund, which will play an integral role in getting victims back on their feet. Bryan’s team is currently working with local authorities to offer the tickets to emergency medical professionals, law enforcement and other teams who helped those on the ground in the community when the storm hit.

Last night’s telethon raised more than $14 million during the live broadcast, including matching donations from corporations. Make a donation for Hurricane Relief here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live