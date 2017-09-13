Gucci Mane Teams with The Weeknd for New Song ‘Curve’

The two artists are currently on tour together.
Filed Under: Gucci Mane, The Weeknd
Gucci Mane / Jonathan Mannion

By Scott T. Sterling

Gucci Mane has been on a roll lately, and the reinvigorated rapper has returned with another one, this time with pop star The Weeknd in tow.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Video Features The Weeknd

Gucci Mane debuted the song, “Curve,” on a radio program. He and The Weeknd are currently on tour together.

“Curve” will likely appear on Gucci’s upcoming album, Mr. Davis, which is set for release on Oct. 13, reports Complex. Other guests on the album include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Big Sean and A$AP Rocky.

Sample “Curve” below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live