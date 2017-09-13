Gucci Mane Teams with The Weeknd for New Song ‘Curve’

By Scott T. Sterling

Gucci Mane has been on a roll lately, and the reinvigorated rapper has returned with another one, this time with pop star The Weeknd in tow.

Gucci Mane debuted the song, “Curve,” on a radio program. He and The Weeknd are currently on tour together.

“Curve” will likely appear on Gucci’s upcoming album, Mr. Davis, which is set for release on Oct. 13, reports Complex. Other guests on the album include Nicki Minaj, Migos, Big Sean and A$AP Rocky.

Sample “Curve” below: