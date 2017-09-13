Granger Smith Announces New ‘When the Good Guys Win’ Album, Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Granger Smith has announced a new album, When the Good Guys Win, set for release on Oct. 27.

“With most of 2016 and 2017 spent on tour, there wasn’t much time for working on an album,” Smith said in a press statement about the new record. “I set up a mobile studio in the back of my bus for all the writing, editing and even recording. With the album evolving this way on the road, country fairs, parking lots, green rooms and hotel lobbies, it truly reflects the source of the inspiration: the fans. Without knowing it, my fans were involved in every step of this project and I believe they will hear that through the music. Looking back, I don’t think there could have been a better way to do it.”

Smith goes on to open up about his aspirations for When the Good Guys Win, and how he hopes it’s received by fans.

“Each of these 14 tracks fills an important space and it is my hope that they take you on a ride through peaks and valleys, from light-hearted to painfully honest and then back out again,” he opined. “[I] wanted this album to be made of many moments. Moments that make you feel something down deep in your gut; moments that sound so familiar, yet bring a flavor you haven’t heard from me before. This album is very special to me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Granger Smith’s new full-length will be followed by a supporting tour, which kicks off in Clive, IA on Nov. 3. See the full itinerary of dates below.

11/03 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

11/04 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

11/05 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

11/10 – Onamia, MN @ Grand Casino Mille Lacs – Event Center

11/11 – Peoria, IL @ Limelight Event Plex

11/16 – Savannah, GA @ The Stage on Bay

11/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Double Dee’s Ranch

11/18 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Stampede Houston, TX

12/14 – Champaign, IL @ The City Center

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ 8 Seconds Saloon

12/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

12/17 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

12/29 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House