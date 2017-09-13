Elton John to Be Honored at 25th Annual AIDS Foundation Fall Gala

By Scott T. Sterling

This year’s AIDS Foundation Fall Gala will honor Sir Elton John for the multiple charitable activities he has been involved in throughout his storied career.

Related: Elton John is a Huge Maren Morris Fan

“Elton’s philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people’s lives around the world,” explained Elton John AIDS Foundation Chairman David Furnish in a press statement. “But without a doubt, Elton’s greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS – the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

This year marks the 25th Anniverary of the Gala. Aretha Franklin will headline the evening, which takes place on November 7 at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine. Actor Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

Guests scheduled to attend include Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Hilary and President Bill Clinton, and Sharon Stone, all of whom are part of the Foundation’s Founder’s Circle.

Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, Billy Joel and Cindy Lauper are among the event’s chairs.

Tickets are available through Andreas Schwarz at the Elton John AIDS Foundation or at andreas.schwarz@ejaf.org.