Depeche Mode Take to Stars in Moody ‘Cover Me’ Video

"The song is here and then you kind of get in the spaceship and go somewhere else."
Depeche Mode are lost in space in the band’s moody new video, “Cover Me.”

The beautifully shot black & white clip was directed by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator, Anton Corbijn.

The video follows the band’s frontman, Dave Gahan, as he wanders deserted Los Angeles streets in a spacesuit, eventually ending up on a bench facing the Pacific Ocean. During the clip, Gahan pilots a spaceship through the cosmos to the percolating electronic pulse of the track. “Cover Me” is from Depeche Mode’s new album, Spirit, which came out in March.

“A big surprise for me was how ‘Cover Me’ ended up being,” Gahan told NPR. “I always heard this idea of the song being in two halves. The song is here and then you kind of get in the spaceship and go somewhere else.”

