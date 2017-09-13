Dave Grohl Reunites with Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

By Scott T. Sterling

When Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters famously broke his leg onstage during a 2015 show in Sweden, it was a local paramedic named Johan who held it in place during their concert until a cast could be secured.

Grohl was able to reunited with Johan recently, with the Foo Fighters posting a photo of the two on the band’s official Facebook page. See the photo below.

The band was performing only the second song of their set in Sweden back in 2015 when Grohl fell, bringing the show to a halt.

Grohl got on the mic to let the crowd know what was happening, explaining that “I think I just broke my leg again. I think I really broke my leg. So you have my promise, right now, that the Foo Fighters, we’re gonna come back and finish the show. But right now…I’m gonna go to the hospital, I’mma fix my leg, but then I’mma come back, and we’re gonna play for you again. I’m so sorry.”

Grohl would go on to finish the show sitting in a chair, with the now-famous paramedic holding his broken leg.