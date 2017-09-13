Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

"Windows" appeared on Chance's debut, the 2012 mixtape '10 Day.'
Filed Under: Apollo Brown, chance the rapper
Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

A former jazz musician is suing Chance the Rapper for copyright infringement, claiming “Windows” samples a song he owns.

 

Related: Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

Abdul Wall Muhammad (a.k.a. Eric P. Saunders) claims he obtained rights to the Lonnie Liston Smith song “Bridge Through Time” in 1979. Apollo Brown released a version of the tune in 2011 which Chance sampled. Saunders, who now works as a criminal and civil rights lawyer, is seeking damages since the Brown sample was used without his permission. He is asking that Chance cease from “copying, distributing, performing, selling or offering to sell” “Windows.”

It’s obvious that the sample comes from a remix of Brown’s “Bridge Through Time,” and Chance credits Brown on the song, but he doesn’t credit Muhammad. To win the case, Muhammad will have to prove he owns “Bridge Through Time,” which, at this point, remains unclear.

“Windows” appeared on Chance’s debut, the 2012 mixtape 10 Day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live