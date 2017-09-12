Wiz Khalifa Drops ‘Rain’ Featuring PartyNextDoor

Both rappers are preparing 2017 albums.
Filed Under: Partynextdoor, Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Wiz Khalifa and PartyNextDoor are both due to release albums before 2017 ends: Wiz is working on his anticipated Rolling Papers 2 while PartyNextDoor prepares to release Club Atlantis. The duo teamed up for the track “Rain,” which has made its way onto the internet.

Related: Wiz Khalifa Drops Cameo Filled ‘Something New’ Video

It’s not clear whether “Rain” will appear on either MC’s album — but diehard fans will recognize it from a 2015 SXSW appearance.

Footage of Wiz debuting the song two and a half years ago is on YouTube — the comments section shows that fans checked back month after month, year after year waiting for a formal release. Now a studio version is available for fans to enjoy.

Neither rapper’s 2017 album has a release date but the stream of new (and old) material has been steady.

Listen to “Rain,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live