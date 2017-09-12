Shania Twain Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini

Filed Under: Kelsea Ballerini, Shania Twain
Photo: Erika Goldring / Jeff Bottari / FilmMagic / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelsea Ballerini turns 24 today (Sept. 12), and superstar Shania Twain has marked the occasion with a special social media message.

Earlier this year, Twain launched her current comeback with a triumphant performance at Stagecoach 2017, featuring Ballerini during a rendition of 1995 hit, “Any Man of Mine.”

Twain shared a clip of the duet with a message of happy birthday to Ballerini, adding that she’s “Just the sweetest.”

See the post below.

