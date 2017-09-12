Mechanical Problems Cited in Crash that Killed Troy Gentry

By Annie Reuter

New information has been surfaced about the crash that killed Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry on Friday afternoon (Sept. 8). Authorities said the pilot of the helicopter reported mechanical problems moments before it crashed in New Jersey.

Radio communication between emergency responders and the pilot reveal that an emergency landing was in the works, reports Billboard. Seconds before the helicopter crashed, the pilot was hovering in the air while waiting for the fire department to arrive.

The pilot and Gentry were the only two people on the plane. Both men were killed when the helicopter went down south of the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey.

A celebration of Gentry’s life will be held this Thursday (September 14) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Those unable to attend can watch the service, beginning at 11 a.m. CT via live stream.