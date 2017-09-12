Lee Brice Raises Over $100K for Wounded and Fallen Service Member Families

By Scott T. Sterling

Lee Brice raised more than $100,000 for Folds of Honor, a charity that provides scholarships for families of wounded and fallen service men and women across two events last weekend (Sept. 10-11).

Brice kicked off the benefit weekend with the first annual “Lee Brice & Friends Guitar Pull,” featuring Charles Esten, Jerrod Niemann, Tyler Farr, Tim Montana, Lucas Hoge and Nick Norman at a sold-out City Winery in Nashville.

It was followed the next day with the “Record Rack Celebrity Clays Shoot,” held at the Nashville Gun Club. Among the invited participants included Ben Gallaher, members of the band Three Doors Down, Naomi Cooke of Runaway June, brother Lewis Brice, professional wrestler Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan, Keith Bulluck of the Tennessee Titans and more.

“I’m grateful and humbled by the support of my friends, sponsors and the incredible audience at City Winery who not only paid for tickets but participated in the silent auction,” Brice said of the events. “Together, we’re making a difference in the lives of families who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”