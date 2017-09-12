Foo Fighters Announce Pop-Up Pub in London

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters fans in England are in store for a real treat, with the band launching a pop-up pub in London.

Related: Justin Timberlake Featured on New Foo Fighters Album

Happening in conjunction with the release of the Foo Fighters’ new album, Concrete and Gold, this Friday (Sept. 15), and the band has plans to launch their very own bar to commemorate the occasion.

‘The Foo Fighters Arms’ will be located at 339 Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9LH, and will be open between the 15th and 20th September. The pub will sell exclusive merchandise and limited edition items.

More importantly, the bar will sell exclusive Foo Fighters beers. And yes, that’s plural: beers.

“The Foo Fighters Arm” will launch with a special VIP invite-only event on Sept. 14, and will open to the public the following day. See the full itinerary on the pub’s official web page.

Fingers crossed the band will do something similar on this side of the Atlantic.