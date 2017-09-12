Foo Fighters Announce Pop-Up Pub in London

By Scott T. Sterling
Foo Fighters fans in England are in store for a real treat, with the band launching a pop-up pub in London.
Happening in conjunction with the release of the Foo Fighters’ new album,
“The Foo Fighters Arm” will launch with a special VIP invite-only event on Sept. 14, and will open to the public the following day. See the full itinerary on the pub’s official web page.
Fingers crossed the band will do something similar on this side of the Atlantic.
