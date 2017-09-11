Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Puts Chris Cornell Memorial on Drum Kit

Filed Under: Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters
Photo: Brantley Gutierrez

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins has created a memorial for Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell on his touring drum set.

Related: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

The band shared an image of the memorial via Twitter while promoting a live stream of the band’s upcoming set at Lollapalooza Berlin. Cornell’s wife Vicky thanked Hawkins and the band for the “support and continuing to honor Chris’s memory.”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live