Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem ‘The Champion’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Carrie Underwood is set to reveal a new song, but fans will have to wait for Super Bowl 52 to hear it.

Underwood, who sings the official theme song of Sunday Night Football, wrote new track, “The Champion,” at the urging of the show’s executive producer, Fred Gaudelli.

“I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” Gaudelli told Variety. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”

“My husband loved it,” Underworld revealed in reference to hubby Mike Fisher, who played with NHL team the Nashville Predators before retiring after last season. “He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry.’ But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

Super Bowl 52 is set to be played on Sunday, Feb. 4 2018. Guess we’ll have to be patient.