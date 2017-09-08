Steve Aoki Honors Chester Bennington with Linkin Park Mashup

By Hayden Wright

As far back as 2009, EDM pioneer Steve Aoki has called Chester Bennington his “favorite f—ing singer” from one of his “favorite bands of all time.” The DJ collaborated with Linkin Park multiple times and championed their sound for a new audience. After the world learned that Bennington had committed suicide in July, Aoki spoke to Rolling Stone the following week about the singer’s legacy.

Related: Linkin Park Thank Fans with New Video Montage

“It was a tragedy what just happened,” Aoki said. “I still can’t believe it. Even though it’s been some time, you think, like, oh, no, no, no. I can’t believe we’re already talking about him in the past tense. I’m like, holy shit, he’s f—ing gone.”

Now Aoki has released “Darker Than Night That Never Bleeds,” a mash-up borrowing from “Darker Than Blood” and “The Light That Never Comes,” two singles Linkin Park cut with Aoki. Revenue from the mash-up benefits Music for Relief, the charitable foundation formed by Linkin Park.

The new track reflects Aoki’s profound appreciation for Bennington’s voice and Linkin Park’s musical oeuvre.

“You remember the times you worked together, all the different moments,” he said last month. “There’s so many different layers: It’s not just like friendship, it’s about the kind of person that he was, what his lyrics mean to the world, how powerful his voice is, and the history of what it’s meant to me, even before I even met Chester.”

Listen to “Darker Than Night That Never Bleeds” here: