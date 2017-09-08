Kid Rock Releases Country Rocker ‘Tennessee Mountain Top’

By Scott T. Sterling

Kid Rock continues to flirt with country music on his new single, “Tennessee Mountain Top.”

The twangy tune finds Rock at a bar with Johnny Depp playing guitar, although he wishes “Ol’ Keith woulda taught him how to keep in tune,” an obvious reference to Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards.

Kid Rock is currently preparing to open Detroit’s new Little Caesar’s Arena with a string of concerts. Rock will also leave a more indelible mark on the arena by opening his own “Made in Detroit” restaurant at the venue.

He’ll continue to cozy up to the country music community Oct. 6 & 7 by hosting the third annual Kid Rock Fish Fry in Nashville.

Check out “Tennessee Moutain Top” below.