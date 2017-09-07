Zayn Malik Drops ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ Video

The cinematic clip centers around a mysterious suitcase.
Zayn Malik has released a music video for his new single “Dusk Till Dawn,” which features Sia.

The lush, sultry track is accompanied by a cinematic music video that centers around a mysterious suitcase. The clip co-stars actress Jemima Kirke, best known for her role as Jessa Johansson on the HBO series Girls, and was directed by Marc Webb, whose credits include the features films (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Check out the former One Direction singer’s latest below:

 

