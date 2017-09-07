Sinead O’Connor Opens Up About Child Abuse on ‘Dr. Phil’

Filed Under: Dr. Phil, Sinead O'Connor

By Scott T. Sterling

Sinead O’Conner will open up to Dr. Phil about her traumatic childhood abuse on the season premiere of his show next week (Sept. 12).

Related: Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O’Connor

The singer will speak candidly about her mother, who she says ritually abused her as a child.

“Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber,” O’Connor reveals. “She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you.”

When Dr. Phil asks what she loves about her mother, the singer immediately responds, “What I love about my mother is that she’s dead.”

The show will also feature O’Connor performing a capella, including a rendition of the song that made her famous, Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Watch a preview of the Dr. Phil episode below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live