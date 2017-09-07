Kip Moore Releases New Track ‘Plead the Fifth’

Filed Under: Kip Moore
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Kip Moore has released a new track titled “Plead the Fifth.”

Related: Kip Moore Chills in Costa Rica for ‘More Girls Like You’ Video

The song serves as the opening track of Kip’s new album Slowheart, which arrives tomorrow, September 8.

“Have I ever mixed your memory with Tennessee?” Moore asks in the new track. “Have I ever dialed you up but never let it ring? Do I wonder where you are with every sip? Getting onto who you might be with? Drown myself in 90 proof, what else? I plead the fifth.”

Check out Kip’s latest below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live