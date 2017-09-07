Kenny Chesney Asks No Shoes Nation to Pray for Hurricane Irma Victims

By Robyn Collins

Kenny Chesney is asking his fans to pray for everyone in the path of Hurricane Irma, which has already claimed nine lives and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Wednesday night, the category 5 hurricane devastated Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands with rain and 180 mph winds.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda says Barbuda has been left barely inhabitable, with 95 percent its buildings damaged, according to CNN. Browne says that the cost of rebuilding could be around $100 million.

Chesney, who has a home on St. John in the Virgin Islands and is known for his island lifestyle, posted a photo of some of the hurricane’s Caribbean damage.

@noshoesnation, please pray for all my friends in the islands. #hurricaneirma A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Puerto Rico was hit by strong winds and torrential rains, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

It is still unclear if the hurricane will make direct landfall in the United States, but reports show that it could happen by late Sunday (Sept. 10).