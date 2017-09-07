Listen to George Michael’s First Posthumous Single ‘Fantasy’

By Robyn Collins

George Michael’s posthumous track “Fantasy” has been released. The song features Nile Rodgers and is the first new material from Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016. He was 53.

Related: Geri Halliwell Shares George Michael Tribute ‘Angels in Chains’

Yesterday (Sept. 6), George Michael’s sisters, Melanie and Yioda teased the new release. The two posted that they are going “to share and enjoy [Michael’s] precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy – through his extraordinarily beautiful music.” They added that they “will continue bringing you all the projects [he] had been working so hard on for you.”

Michael planned to reissue his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice, and chose to work with Nile Rodgers for “Fantasy,” a dance-jam revamped version of the singer’s “Faith,” reports NME.

The track will appear on Listen Without Prejudice/MTV Unplugged, which will be released October 20.

In conjunction with the album launch, Sony Music has commissioned Freedom, a George Michael documentary narrated by the singer before he died. Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson and Liam Gallagher are all featured in the project.

And there are reports that Michael left behind three unreleased albums, which could mean we’ll be hearing much more from the late singer in the near future.

Listen to “Fantasy” below: