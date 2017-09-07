Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

By Hayden Wright

In an effort to raise awareness about suicide prevention, Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda tweeted a photo taken days before her husband took his own life. In the picture, Chester is seen leaning against a rail surrounded by family, beaming and glancing toward the ocean. The image serves as a reminder that when thoughts turn to actions, suicide affects families when they least expect it, even when things appear sunny on the surface.

“This was days b4 my husband took his own life,” Talinda wrote. “Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d [never know].”

She closed the tweet with the hashtag “#F—Depression.” Chester died on July 20 at age 41 and is survived by six children.

Many of Bennington’s peers have described his warm disposition, and despite a history of substance abuse and depression, family members described their shock at his sudden death. Bennington’s suicide (as well as Chris Cornell’s shortly before) has started a conversation in the music world about addiction, mental illness and the imperative to seek treatment before it’s too late.

