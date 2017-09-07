Chance the Rapper Launching Award Show for Teachers

By Scott T. Sterling

In his ongoing efforts to support all things well and good, Chance the Rapper has announced plans to launch a special awards show for teachers.

According to Huffington Post, the rapper has set the inaugural Twilight Awards for June 2018 in Chicago. Hosted by James Cordon, the show will champion “teachers, parents, principals and students that convey leadership.”

Chance made the announcement during an inspiring summit speech for his charity SocialWorks, where he pledged to make a $2.2 million donation to 20 Chicago schools.

“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” he said. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

