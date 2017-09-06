U2 Debut New Track ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

By Jon Wiederhorn

U2 have debuted a new song titled “You’re the Best Thing About Me”

The track is the first official single from the band forthcoming album Songs of Experience and the chiming guitars, insistent bass line and trademark vocals are instantly recognizable. The song is poppy but tinted with edge (no pun intended) and it features sparse, but vaguely ominous keyboards. Still, like many great U2 tunes, it’s ultimately a love song with a slight twist:

“You’re the best thing about me, the best thing that ever happened a boy/ You’re the best thing about me, I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy/ You’re the best thing about me, the best things are easy to destroy,” sings Bono in the chorus.

Tomorrow evening (Sept. 7), U2 will perform “You’re the Best Thing About Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reads a message on the band’s website. In addition, U2.com subscriber should be on the lookout for a “special visual art piece.”

Last week, U2 release the performance video for “The Blackout.” a song that will also be included on Songs of Experience, the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence. Both titles were inspired by a collection of poems by the 18th century English poet William Blake, ‘Songs of Innocence and Experience.’

Songs of Innocence “charted the band’s earliest influences and experiences in the late 1970s and early 80s,” and Songs of Experience will be a “collection of songs in the form of intimate letters to places and people close to the singer’s heart; family, friends, fans, himself,” reads the website message.

Check out the lyric video for U2’s “You’re the Best Thing About Me” below: