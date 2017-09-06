Rae Sremmurd Sued by Man Disfigured by Thrown Water Bottle

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lots of artists splash bottled water on their overheated crowds to cool them off. Rae Sremmurd allegedly flung full bottles at the audience during a concert in Michigan on October 2016, and a fan who was pelted in the face is now suing the group.

The “Black Beatles” performers were hit with a lawsuit for negligence, assault and battery and the payment of medical bills and “other fees,” reports TMZ, which allegedly obtained a copy of the suit. In the court documents, the unidentified man claims the bottle that hit him was thrown with such force that “a chunk of his face” was torn off. He was immediately taken to the hospital and after treatment, doctors allegedly said he would suffer permanent scarring and disfiguration from the incident.

Although the name of the victim remains unknown a photo of damage allegedly caused by the thrown bottle can be seen here.