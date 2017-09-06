Mark Hoppus Releases Song to Benefit Dogs Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has released a new song, “Not Every Dog Goes to Heaven (National Lampoon’s Vacation),” on a new compilation, Dog Songs. Proceeds from the comp will be donated to ASPCA to help dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The release follows Hoppus’ recent appeal that fans send clothing to Texans in need following Hurricane Harvey.

Listen to Hoppus’ explicit new track and see the post on donating clothing below.

 

