Kevin Gates Shares New Video for ‘What If,’ Writes Fans from Prison

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper Kevin Gates has released a new video for the song “What If.”

Currently incarcerated, Gates used the opportunity to share a personal letter to his fans.

“Disallow yourselves to be troubled in my time of absence,” he writes in part. “All of the great ones who came before and will come after me: Have had to go through this. By this I am speaking in reference to hardship.”

Gates has been behind bars since October 2016 on a 30-month sentence for battery and a weapons charge. “What If” is one of two song he’s released since going to prison. The other track, “No Love,” dropped earlier this summer.

Check out the explicit “What If” video and read Gates’ full letter below.

